Allard up, King to AAA

The Texas Rangers have recalled pitcher Kolby Allard from AAA Round Rock. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher John King to Round Rock.

The is not a particularly surprising move. The Rangers are short handed in the bullpen after the past two games, and with Glenn Otto, who has had to be pulled early before, getting the start, the Rangers need someone in the pen who can give them multiple innings if Otto gets knocked out early.

King, meanwhile, will get to try to work through his current issues at Round Rock. His command in 2022 hasn’t been as sharp as it was last year, but he’s been particularly shaky of late. Given that he’s someone who relies on his command to get ground balls and avoid free passes, it makes it hard for the Rangers to rely upon him right now. He was likely going to get bumped when either Matt Bush or Jonathan Hernandez was activated anyway, so this just hastened the inevitable.