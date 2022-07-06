37-43 - Rangers lose another one-run game, are swept by Orioles

The Texas Rangers scored exactly one run fewer than the Baltimore Orioles.

A Rangers lineup that scored nine runs in support of a pitching staff that allowed ten runs last night needed to score just two runs tonight to not lose in regulation and three runs to win. They scored one run and were swept by Baltimore.

Player of the Game: Leody Taveras collected two hits and drove in Texas’ lone run with an RBI double in the 5th.

Up Next: The Rangers have tomorrow off before opening up a series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night to begin the final homestand before the All-Star break.