Minor league update for 7/6/22

Emiliano Teodo started for the Ducks and went four innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven and walking three. Nick Lockhart threw a scoreless inning. Jose Corniell allowed one run in three innings, striking out six and walking one.

Alejandro Osuna homered. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and three stolen bases. Marcus Smith had two hits and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-woodpeckers/2022/07/06/669741#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=669741

Hickory starter Ricky Vanasco gave up four runs in 5.2 IP, striking out six and walking one. Aaron Zavala had a walk and a hit. Luisangel Acuna, Thomas Saggese and Keyber Rodriguez each had a hit.

A.J. Alexy shut out three in three scoreless innings. Chase Lee allowed three runs in an inning of work. Nick Snyder and Jonathan Hernandez each threw a scoreless inning.

Ezequiel Duran had a pair of doubles. Steele Walker, Andy Ibanez and Nick Solak had two hits apiece. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-express/2022/07/06/665022#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=665022