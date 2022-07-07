Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson’s farm report tells us that 2021 Rangers Minor League Player of the Year Dustin Harris has been getting some action in Frisco’s leadoff spot and that Jack Leiter has been named to the Futures Game.

The Rangers were swept in Baltimore and are now 4-17 in one run games.

Evan Grant has a roundup of the greatest draft hits of the Jon Daniels era.

Glenn Otto had his best start since contracting COVID-19, going 5 innings and striking out five.

With Taylor Hearn transitioning back to the bullpen, Spencer Howard is hoping to make the most of his crack at the starting rotation.