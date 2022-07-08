Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Joe Hoyt writes about the Rangers’ bullpen woes and missed opportunities after being swept in Baltimore.

Evan Grant spent the off day counting down the biggest Rangers draft busts of the Jon Daniels era.

Kennedi Landry discusses Martin Perez’s chances at being selected for his first All Star game on Sunday.

With the third overall pick in the 2022 draft Levi Weaver has selected OF Elijah Green.

In other news, former Ranger Jurickson Profar was involved in a scary collision in the Padres game last night.

The Rangers built a mini-baseball stadium inside their baseball stadium, hopefully to bring back the quality bit that was the between-innings little kid home run derby from the Ballpark days.

And Keith Law discusses the recently released Futures Game rosters.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a home series with the Twins tonight. If the probables are to be believed it will be Gray on Gray action. Go Rangers.