Minor league update for 7/7/22

Down East was suspended in the third inning. Ryan Garcia had thrown two shutout innings before the game was suspended.

Robby Ahlstrom threw six innings for Hickory, allowing four runs on a pair of two run, two out homers, striking out five and walking one.

Miguel Aparicio, playing his first game in his fifth different season for Hickory, homered. Aaron Zavala doubled. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits. Angel Aponte had a hit and a stolen base.

Owen White popped onto the top 100 prospect list for MLB Pipeline this week, and he showed why in his outing for Frisco. White threw six innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk, striking out six.

Dustin Harris doubled and tripled. Blaine Crim had a hit.

For Round Rock, Jason Bahr allowed a run in three innings of work. Hever Bueno struck out three in a scoreless inning. Daniel Robert struck out one in a scoreless inning.

D.J. McCarty went four innings for the Surprise Squad, allowing seven runs while striking out six and walking two. Adrian Rodriguez struck out four in two innings.

Jojo Blackmon was two for four with a homer and three walks. Danyer Cueva had a hit. Zion Bannister had a hit and two HBPs.

