Texas Rangers lineup for July 8, 2022 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Sonny Gray for the Twins.

The Rangers look to snap out of their recent funk in tonight’s performance of Two Shades of Gray.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Calhoun — LF

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time