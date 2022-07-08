38-43 - Rangers come alive to beat Twins 6-5 in homestand opener

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Minnesota Twins scored five runs.

For a while, with three errors and just one hit through the first few innings of this game, it seemed as though the Rangers were taking a second consecutive night off.

However, something clicked for Texas in the bottom of the 5th when, down 3-0, the Rangers scored six runs capped off by a three-run home run by Corey Seager.

Three shutout innings by the bullpen after an 8 K outing by starter Jon Gray were enough to hold on and give the Rangers a losing streak-snapping victory.

Player of the Game: Seager’s dong broke open a 3-3 tie.

Up Next: The Rangers and Twins are back at it tomorrow afternoon with LHP Martin Perez set to face off against LHP Devin Smeltzer for Minnesota.

Saturday’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CDT.