Minor league update for 7/8/22

In the resumption of yesterday’s suspended game, Josh Gessner pitched four innings, allowing a run while striking out three and walking three. Bubba Hoopii-Tuianetoa struck out three in 1.1 IP.

Daniel Mateo was 2 for 4 with a double. Ian Moller had two walks. Cam Cauley had a double and two walks.

Down East box score

Destin Dotson threw a scoreless inning for Hickory. Aaron Zavala had two walks and a hit. Chris Seise, Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese each had hits.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Zak Kent started and went three shutout innings, striking out three. Blaine Crim went three for four with a double and two walks. Dustin Harris had a triple and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Taylor Hearn had an impressive outing for the Express, allowing one run on one hit — a solo home run — in five innings, striking out nine and walking two. Jonathan Hernandez threw a scoreless inning. Josh Sborz allowed a run in an inning of work. Spencer Patton allowed a run in two innings of work.

Sam Huff was three for four with a pair of home runs. Nick Solak had a pair of doubles. Steele Walker had a double. Ezequiel Duran had a hit.

Round Rock box score