Minor league update for 7/8/22

In the resumption of yesterday’s suspended game, Josh Gessner pitched four innings, allowing a run while striking out three and walking three. Bubba Hoopii-Tuianetoa struck out three in 1.1 IP.
Daniel Mateo was 2 for 4 with a double. Ian Moller had two walks. Cam Cauley had a double and two walks.
Destin Dotson threw a scoreless inning for Hickory. Aaron Zavala had two walks and a hit. Chris Seise, Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese each had hits.
For Frisco, Zak Kent started and went three shutout innings, striking out three. Blaine Crim went three for four with a double and two walks. Dustin Harris had a triple and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.
Taylor Hearn had an impressive outing for the Express, allowing one run on one hit — a solo home run — in five innings, striking out nine and walking two. Jonathan Hernandez threw a scoreless inning. Josh Sborz allowed a run in an inning of work. Spencer Patton allowed a run in two innings of work.
Sam Huff was three for four with a pair of home runs. Nick Solak had a pair of doubles. Steele Walker had a double. Ezequiel Duran had a hit.
Loading comments...