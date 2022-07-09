Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers got back in the win column last night. In a one-run game, too.

Kennedi Landry writes about Corey Seager and a big 5th inning leading the Rangers offense.

In other news, this weekend will be the last we see of Mitch Garver on the field until 2023.

Levi Weaver discusses the implications of the Garver injury and what it could mean going forward.

The Rangers and Chris Woodward are giving Joe Barlow some time off from the closer role.

And Jamey Newberg predicts what the Rangers will do with No. 3 in his draft preview.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers and Twins continue their series today at 3:05 at the GLF.

Have a nice weekend!