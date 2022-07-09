39-43 - Semien seals the deal as Rangers rally to overtake Twins 9-7

The Texas Rangers scored nine runs while the Minnesota Twins scored seven runs.

The Rangers are undefeated in the season’s second half!

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien’s three-run home run tied the game after the wheels had come off Martin Perez’s day and his triple in the 8th scored the eventual winning run.

Up Next: The Rangers go for a sweep of the Twins with RHP Dane Dunning set to make the start for Texas against RHP Dylan Bundy for Minnesota.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.