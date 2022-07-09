7/9/22 Minor League Update — No Hitter for Hickory

Starting with Hickory tonight, as they recorded the fifth no hitter in Crawdads history — a 10 inning one, at that. Larson Kindreich was the starter, and struck out eight while walking one in six innings. Leury Tejada and Michael Brewer each threw a scoreless inning, while Theo McDowell finished it off with two shutout innings.

Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Keyber Rodriguez had a hit. Evan Carter had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory Crawdads box score

Mitch Bratt started for the Wood Ducks, throwing five shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four. Josh Stephan struck out six in four innings, retiring twelve of thirteen hitters, the lone batter reaching hitting a solo home run.

Daniel Mateo had a three homer game, and also had a single. Alejandro Osuna had three walks, two hits and two stolen bases. Ian Moller had a hit and two walks. Cam Caulery homered.

Down East box score

Tim Brennan started for Frisco and threw five shutout innings. Dustin Harris was two for five with a homer. David Garcia was three for three with a walk and a homer. Blaine Crim had a hit and three walks.

Frisco box score

Cole Ragans was cruising through four innings for Round Rock before running into trouble in the fifth. He ultimately went 4.1 IP, allowing three runs, striking out six and walking three. Yerry Rodriguez allowed three runs in 1.1 IP. John King allowed a run in an inning of work.

Bubba Thompson had a double and two walks. Ezequiel Duran was one for four with a walk. Nick Solak was three for five. Andy Ibanez homered.

The game should be over by now, but the Express had a four run rally in the bottom of the ninth, capped by a two out Josh Sale home run, to tie it. I will update and provide the box score link when it is over.

Round Rock box score

It was a 23-8 game in Surprise, so...

Evan Elliott threw a scoreless inning. Kelvin Gonzalez threw 1.2 scoreless IP.

Gleider Figuereo tripled and homered. Ismael Padua singled and homered. Yeison Morrobel was three for five with a walk. Jojo Blackmon had a hit.

ACL Rangers box score