Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about Ezequiel Duran being the irresistible force that got the better of the immovable object that is the Texas Rangers in late innings to provide the squad with a road trip-concluding win yesterday.

Jeff Wilson writes that it only felt like the longest and worst road trip of all time when in reality the Rangers ended up taking 5 of 11.

Evan Grant writes that the victory allowed the Rangers to feel a little better about themselves ahead of the trade deadline.

Landry provides a deadline checklist for Texas which includes acquiring a starting pitcher, trading Matt Moore, and bringing home Joey Gallo.

Wilson makes some deadline predictions which include the fates of Martin Perez and Juan Soto, in addition to acquiring a starting pitcher, trading Matt Moore, and bringing home Joey Gallo.

Will Leitch awards the American League top performers in July shortstop job to Corey Seager.

Grant notes that Seager didn’t play the last few days of the month and the first few days of August are still a question mark.

Nathaniel Lowe joined Wilson on his Rangers Today podcast where presumably he doesn’t announce a different, third name his mom would like us to call him.

Former first-rounders Justin Foscue and Cole Winn had big days on the farm in the Texas system yesterday.

And, Keith Law has a top 60 midseason updated prospect rankings where the Rangers land three prospects and none of them are Foscue or Winn.

Have a nice day!