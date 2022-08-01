LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — Final Results

Congratulations to Gleider Figuereo, who won the voting to be named the #25 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings.

Here is the top 25 list for the midseason rankings:

1 — Jack Leiter

2 — Josh Jung

3 — Cole Winn

4 — Ezequiel Duran

5 — Owen White

6 — Evan Carter

7 — Josh Smith

8 — Justin Foscue

9 — Luisangel Acuna

10 — Dustin Harris

11 — Sam Huff

12 — Cole Ragans

13 — Aaron Zavala

14 — Thomas Saggese

15 — Bubba Thompson

16 — Mitch Bratt

17 — T.K. Roby

18 — Jonathan Ornelas

19 — Ricky Vanasco

20 — Maximo Acosta

21 — Larson Kindreich

22 — Marc Church

23 — Yeison Morrobel

24 — Anthony Gutierrez

25 — Gleider Figuereo

In looking at this list, who do you think is too high? Too low? Who didn’t make the list you think should be on there?