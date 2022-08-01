Musgrove, Padres agree to extension, per reports

MLB Rumors: Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a contract extension worth $100 million over five years, per multiple reports.

Musgrove, who turns 30 in December, was primed to hit the free agent market for the first time this winter, and was expected to be one of the more sought after pitchers on the market. However, Musgrove, who was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, and has been traded to the Houston Astros, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and then the San Diego Padres in his career, is a San Diego native who reportedly prioritized staying in his home town rather than exploring the free agent market.

The Padres acquired Musgrove in January, 2021, in a three team deal that saw the Padres send Joey Lucceshi to the New York Mets and Omar Cruz, Drake Fellows, Hudson Head, and David Bednar to the Pirates, while the Mets sent Endy Rodriguez to Pittsburgh. Musgrove has broken out since the deal, putting up a 3.6 bWAR season in 2021, more than twice what he had ever accumulated previously, and is currently sporting a 2.6 bWAR this year.