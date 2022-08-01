Hader to the Padres, per reports

MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Hader has been traded to the San Diego Padres from the Milwaukee Padres, per multiple reports.

This is not your normal trade deadline move, since the Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, and aren't your traditional "sellers," while the Padres are in contention in the National League West. Hader, an All Star closer who has been one of the best relievers in the majors for the past several years (despite a 4.24 ERA this year), is slated for a large raise in arbitration after the 2022 season, and the Brewers have been reportedly listening on him because of a belief that they can replace his production for a lower price.

Per Jeff Passan, the Padres are getting closer Taylor Rogers -- who the Padres acquired from the Minnesota Twins right before the season started -- pitcher Dinelson Lamet, and prospects Esteury Ruiz and Robert Gasser, who were ranked #8 and #9, respectively, in the BA mid-season update of the Padres system.

Rogers has been the Padres' closer, and has a 4.35 ERA this year (albeit with a 2.35 FIP). He is a free agent after the 2022 season. The Padres sent Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan to the Twins for Rogers -- Paddack has since undergone Tommy John surgery, and is out until 2023.

Lamet, 30, is an intriguing arm who has struggled to stay healthy and effective. He had a breakout season in the 2020 COVID year -- he finished fourth in the Cy Young balloting -- but he has a 5.46 ERA iun 59.1 major league innings over the past two seasons, and has been used only in relief this year both in the majors and in the minors.

Ruiz, 23, has split time between AA, AAA and the majors in 2022. He has a .333/.467/.560 slash line between AA and AAA, but has a .222/.222/.333 slash line in 27 plate appearances in the majors.

Gasser, 23, was the Padres' second round pick in 2021 out of the University of Houston, and someone we talked about as a possible Rangers target in the second or third round as a college senior who showed big improvement in 2021 after his junior season of 2020 was wiped out. Gasser has a 4.18 ERA in 90 innings in high-A this year, with 115 Ks against 28 walks.