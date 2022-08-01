Texas Rangers lineup for August 1, 2022 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Spenser Watkins for the O’s.

Texas is back home and going up against the dreaded Orioles of Baltimore. The good news is that Corey Seager is back in the lineup. Well, there’s other good news, like Jon Gray is pitching, so I guess it is more “a” good news than “the” good news.

The lineup:

Semien — SS

Seager — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — LF

Duran — 2B

Smith — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time