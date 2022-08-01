46-56 - Rangers suffer a rude homecoming via 7-2 loss to Orioles

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Baltimore Orioles scored seven runs.

I said I was excited to see the Rangers return to The Shed, not get taken to the woodshed.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager returned to the lineup and hit a solo home run — his 24th of the season — to help the Rangers save a little face.

Up Next: More Rangers vs. Orioles with RHP Spencer Howard looking to build on his birthday win in Anaheim opposite old RHP friend Jordan Lyles for Baltimore.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.