Rangers Reacts Survey: What young starter is most likely to be in the 2023 rotation?

Okay, folks, we are turning our eyes towards 2023...

The Rangers have four young pitchers who are currently in the major leagues, and who have been in the major league rotation at some point in 2022 — Taylor Hearn, Glenn Otto, Spencer Howard and Cole Ragans.

Of that quartet, who do you think is the most likely to be in the Rangers’ 2023 Opening Day rotation? (And yes, theoretically, “None of the Above” could be the correct choice if I were asking which one will be in the Opening Day rotation, or “Two or More,” but we are talking about most likely and probabilities here.)