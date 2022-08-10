Minor league update for 8/9/22

Down East starter Mitch Bratt went four innings, striking out seven and walking two while allowing three runs. Nick Lockhart allowed two runs in two innings. Adrian Rodriguez, newly promoted from the ACL, allowed a solo home run in two innings of work, striking out two and walking one.

Ian Moller had a pair of homers. Yosy Galan homered. Daniel Mateo doubled and drew a pair of walks. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Evan Carter was two for four with a double, a walk and a pair of stolen bases for Hickory. Angel Aponte had a single and a homer. Chris Seise had a single and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Justin Foscue homered. Blaine Crim and David Garcia each doubled. Aaron Zavala was 0 for 1 with a walk before leaving the game after apparently injuring himself making a diving catch in the outfield. Luisangel Acuna had a walk and a stolen base.

Frisco box score

Ryder Ryan struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings for the Express. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run on four hits in an inning of work, striking out two. Nick Snyder threw a scoreless inning. Daniel Robert allowed a run in 1.1 IP.

Josh Jung, back after his rehab stint in the ACL, was 1 for 3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a homer. Nick Solak homered.

Round Rock box score

Kyle Cody pitched a scoreless inning for the Surprise Squad. Yeison Morrobel was three for three with two doubles. Jojo Blackmon had a single and a triple.

ACL Rangers box score