Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson notes that Josh Jung is coming back from shoulder surgery with a vengeance and speculates that we may be seeing him in Arlington come September 1.

Glenn Otto grew up in Houston and pitched for Rice, so pitching at Minute Maid Park is an emotional thing for him.

Martin Perez had a rough start last night for the first time in a long time, ending his undefeated streak.

You can’t say that the loss wasn’t earned, either, as Perez gave up seven runs on six hits, including a grand slam in the fourth.