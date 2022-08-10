Texas Rangers lineup for August 10, 2022 against the Houston Astros: Starting pitchers are RHP Glenn Otto for the Rangers and RHP Justin Verlander for the Astros.

After letting one slip out of their grasp last evening, the Rangers will try to bounce back in Houston tonight but it won’t be an easy task. Standing in their way is Verlander who might be the Cy Young favorite in the American League right now at 15-3 with an ERA of 1.73.

The lineup:

Marcus Semien — 2B

Corey Seager — SS

Adolis Garcia — RF

Nathaniel Lowe — 1B

Leody Taveras — CF

Meibrys Viloria — C

Ezequiel Duran — 3B

Brad Miller — DH

Bubba Thompson — LF

7:10 p.m. Central start time from Minute Maid Park.