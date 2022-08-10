49-61 - Rangers survive to battle for Silver Boot another day with 8-4 win

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Houston Astros scored four runs in 10 innings.

Each year the first team to ten wins out of the 19 games between the Rangers and Astros takes home the Silver Boot and tonight, with Houston aiming for win No. 10, Texas mustered up the courage to face Justin Verlander and the first place Astros and survived a close game until they piled on five runs in the extra inning frame to keep hope alive.

The Silver Boot will not be claimed this night!

Player of the Game: Leody Taveras was an absolute difference-making star tonight with a triple, double, two runs scored, and five RBIs as Texas staved off the trophy transform for at least one evening.

Up Next: The Rangers and Astros conclude this series with LHP Cole Ragans getting his first taste of an AL West rivalry for Texas against LHP Framber Valdez for Houston as the Silver Boot once again hangs in the balance.

Thursday afternoon’s series finale from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 1:10 pm CDT.