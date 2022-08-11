Minor league update for 8/10/22

Down East had a doubleheader, and in Game One, Winston Santos started and struck out five in five innings, allowing one run while striking out five and walking one. Kai Wynyard struck out two in two shutout innings.

Daniel Mateo had a two runs home run, and Maximo Acosta had a hit.

In Game Two, Jose Corniell allowed two runs in four innings, striking out four. Ian Moller had a hit and a walk. Cam Cauley had a pair of walks and a stolen base.

Down East Game 1 box score

Down East Game 2 box score

Hickory starter Bradford Webb gave up four runs in 1.2 IP, striking out four and walking two. Michael Brewer threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Kelvin Gonzalez struck out one and walked one while allowing an unearned run in an inning of work. Destin Dotson allowed four runs in an inning of work.

Trevor Hauver had a pair of doubles and a walk. Thomas Saggese homered. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk. Evan Carter had a hit.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Justin Foscue was three for three with a walk. Blaine Crim had a double and a walk. Miguel Aparicio had a hit and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Frisco box score

Chase Lee struck out four in two scoreless innings for Round Rock. Demarcus Evans threw a scoreless inning.

Josh Jung was one for five with a double. Sam Huff homered and walked. J.P. Martinez singled, doubled and walked.

Round Rock box score