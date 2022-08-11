Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Leody Taveras drove in five runs last night to give the Rangers a win over the hated Astros.

Chris Woodward says that Taveras isn’t giving him much choice but to put him in the lineup every day.

Cole Ragans has followed a long and winding road in his improbable recovery from two Tommy John surgeries, scoring a major league debut with only three years of development time.

Ragans has a reputation for preparation and showed that in his debut by leading the pre-game meeting instead of leaving it to the pitching coach or his catcher.

Chris Woodward is optimistic about Josh Jung’s chances of being promoted to Arlington sooner rather than later.