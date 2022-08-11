 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas Rangers lineup for August 11, 2022

Texas and Houston, in Houston, in the day time

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Texas Rangers v Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for August 11, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

The Rangers finish off their series with the Astros today, and are sending Cole Ragans out to the mound to go up against Framber Valdez. Framber is a lefty, which means the Culb is in the lineup today, which I know makes y’all happy.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Culberson — LF

Duran — 3B

Thompson — RF

1:10 p.m. Central start time

Loading comments...