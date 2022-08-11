Texas Rangers lineup for August 11, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

The Rangers finish off their series with the Astros today, and are sending Cole Ragans out to the mound to go up against Framber Valdez. Framber is a lefty, which means the Culb is in the lineup today, which I know makes y’all happy.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Culberson — LF

Duran — 3B

Thompson — RF

1:10 p.m. Central start time