Howard to i.l., King recalled

The Texas Rangers placed Spencer Howard on the 15 day injured list prior to last night’s game. To take Howard’s place on the active roster, the Rangers recalled pitcher John King from AAA Round Rock.

Howard has been placed on the injured list with a “shoulder impingement,” which could be something significant and which could be something very minor, though Chris Woodward said it was apparently significant enough that Howard wasn’t going to be able to make his next start.

The decision to call up John King to replace Howard is kind of curious. I would have assumed that Howard would be replaced by Joe Barlow, who is on the 15 day injured list due to a blister, and who has made three rehab outings, the most recent coming on August 6. I have not seen anything indicating that Barlow’s return has been delayed, so I’m not sure why King is getting the nod instead of Barlow.