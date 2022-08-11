49-62 - Rangers aggressively booted by Astros 7-3 in finale

The Texas Rangers scored three while the Houston Astros scored seven runs.

At least this one wasn’t on television as only denizens of the Internet could witness the Rangers officially ending their chance of bringing back the Silver Boot on YouTube today.

Cole Ragans was shaky in his second outing which wasn’t terribly unexpected as the Astros represented the best lineup he’s likely ever faced in his entire life. Meanwhile, Framber Valdez shut down the Rangers bats as Texas missed out on a chance to grab the series.

The loss puts the Rangers back at a season worst-tying 13 games under .500 but, hey, if they win the rest of their games this year they’ll have a nice 100-win season! A 51 game win streak? Doable.

Player of the Game: John King made his first appearance for Texas since July 5 and pitched 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings of relief for the Rangers.

Up Next: The Rangers head back upstate to open a weekend series against the Mariners. The starter for Texas has not yet been named while RHP George Kirby will pitch for Seattle.

Friday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.