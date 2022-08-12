Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers finished getting bodied by the Astros yesterday.

MLB dot com’s Edwin Perez calls it a learning experience for rookie lefty Cole Ragans.

Speaking of Ragans, Levi Weaver has a great piece up on Ragans’ journey from going almost four years without pitching in an affiliated game to now getting his feet wet in the majors.

Marcus Semien has kinda been on a home run tear since being on like, the opposite of that for his first 50 games of the season.

And it’s “Hall of Fame Weekend” for the Rangers as they prepare to induct Ian Kinsler and John Blake into the team’s HoF.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers start up another series with the dreaded Seattle Mariners tonight where they'll try to avoid another sweep by Julio Rodriguez and Co. Josh Sborz is taking the hill for the Rangers so.... Not a promising start.

Have a nice Friday. :)