Minor league update for 8/11/22

Emiliano Teodo was excellent for the Ducks, going 4.2 IP, striking out eight while allowing one run on two hits and a walk. Dylan MacLean threw 1.1 scoreless. Bubba Hoopi-Tuionetoa threw two scoeless innings.

Maximo Acosta was three for four with a pair of doubles and a stolen base. Since the beginning of July, Acost ais slashing .343/.409/.546 and is 14 for 17 in stolen bases.

Hickory had a no hitter! Mason Englert started for the Crawdads and threw seven innings, striking out six and walking two. Theo McDowell pitched two innings of no-hit relief — the same thing he did in the Crawdads’ other no hitter this year, though that was a 10 inning affair.

Englert, meanwhile, over his past five starts has a 0.70 ERA, has struck out 33 of 87 batters faced against just five walks, and has allowed a .073/.126/.134 slash line.

Evan Carter went four for five with a home run and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits. Alejandro Osuna doubled. Trevor Hauver and Cody Freeman each had hits.

Jack Leiter allowed a pair of first inning runs but then shut down San Antonio the rest of his outing, going 5.2 IP, striking out seven, and walking four batters. Marc Church struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas had a single, a double and a stolen base. Luisangel Acuna and Justin Foscue each had hits.

Kolby Allard started for Round Rock and allowed a run in four innings of work. A.J. Alexy threw three shutout innings, striking out five and walking two. Yerry Rodriguez had a scoreless inning.

Josh Jung was two for five. Sam Huff was two for three with a double and two walks.

Aidan Curry started for the Surprise Squad, throwing four shutout innings, striking out five and walking two. Bryan Magdaleno threw three scoreless innings.

Danyer Cueva was three for four with a homer. Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits. Yeison Morrobel and Jojo Blackmon each had a hit.

