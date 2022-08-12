SBN Reacts National Results: Relegation

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Rangers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The latest round of questions for SB Nation Reacts had to do with the idea of relegation, as is done in many soccer leagues around the world, and whether it would be something that would be a good idea in MLB.

Almost half of those responded said it is something they would be on board with, in some fashion:

There wasn’t a consensus on how many teams should be relegated each year — however, if you were to split MLB into two 15 team leagues, one the Tier One league and one the Tier Two league, I’d suggest that four teams being relegated each year, and four promoted, would make sense.

There’s also no clear consensus on what would be used as the basis for relegation:

And vis-a-vis relegation (and the possibility of expanding so that there are more teams in each tier), Nashville is the most popular choice for a minor league city that MLB could expand to: