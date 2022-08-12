Astros OF Brantley done for year after surgery

Houston Astros outfielder will miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, it was announced today.

Brantley, 35, has been out since late June with the shoulder issue, though there had been not much word about the nature or seriousness of the injury. The Astros acquired Trey Mancini at the deadline in part to potentially help replace Brantley, whose status at the time was unclear.

Brantley will be a free agent after the season, as he is finishing up a two year, $32M deal signed after 2020, and after initial reports had indicated he would be signing with Toronto. Brantley has a .288/.370/.416 slash line in 277 plate appearances this year, and is the type of veteran high-OBP guy you could see the Rangers target this offseason on a short-term deal to play left field or DH — particularly if they wanted to devote most of their resources to starting pitching.