Texas Rangers lineup for August 12, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Josh Sborz for the Rangers and George Kirby for the M’s.

The Rangers start a three game series today against the hated Mariners of Seattle. They are doing a bullpen game, and since Matt Bush has been traded, he can’t start. Instead, Josh Sborz is getting the ball and will face, I don’t know, a few hitters. Expect both a Brock Burke sighting and a Matt Moore sighting today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Smith — LF

Duran — 3B

Miller — DH

7:05 p.m. Central start time