Texas Rangers lineup for August 12, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Josh Sborz for the Rangers and George Kirby for the M’s.
The Rangers start a three game series today against the hated Mariners of Seattle. They are doing a bullpen game, and since Matt Bush has been traded, he can’t start. Instead, Josh Sborz is getting the ball and will face, I don’t know, a few hitters. Expect both a Brock Burke sighting and a Matt Moore sighting today.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garcia — RF
Lowe — 1B
Heim — C
Taveras — CF
Smith — LF
Duran — 3B
Miller — DH
7:05 p.m. Central start time
