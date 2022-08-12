Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PED usage

Major League Baseball News: MLB has announced the suspension of San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

This is a stunning development for the Padres who sold the farm to land Juan Soto at the trade deadline with the hopes of making a run at the World Series.

BREAKING: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and is facing a suspension, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 12, 2022

Tatis, who had not yet played this season after he broke his wrist in a reported motorcycle accident during the offseason, had been rehabbing in Frisco with the San Antonio Missions in town to take on the RoughRiders.

Tatis was expected to rejoin the Padres soon but now he’ll miss the rest of the season and severely dent San Diego’s chances this October while opening up new questions to answer for the 23 year old superstar.