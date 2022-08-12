49-63 - Rangers once again do not defeat Mariners

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Seattle Mariners scored six runs.

Oh hey would you look at that a loss to Seattle.

Player of the Game: Jose Leclerc provided 2 1⁄ 3 innings of shutout ball with three strikeouts for his contributions to this bullpen game for Texas.

Up Next: The Rangers will induct Ian Kinsler (and John Blake) into the franchise Hall of Fame tomorrow evening before RHP Dane Dunning pitches for Texas against LHP Marco Gonzales for Seattle.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:15 pm CDT pending ceremony length.