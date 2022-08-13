Minor league update for 8/12/22

Gavin Collyer started for the Wood Ducks, allowing five runs in 5.1 IP on five hits (including a homer) and two walks, striking out five. Damian Mendoza threw 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one.

Yosy Galan doubled and homered. Cam Cauley was four for four with a walk, a triple and a stolen base. Ian Moller singled, doubled and walked. Maximo Acosta and Zion Bannister each had a hit.

Down East box score

Hickory starter T.K. Roby allowed an unearned run in 4.2 IP, striking out four and walking three.

Evan Carter was two for four with a walk, a double and a stolen base. Angel Aponte doubled. Cody Freeman and Thomas Saggese each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford had a terrific outing for Frisco, throwing seven shutout innings, striking out nine and giving up three hits and no walks.

Luisangel Acuna was a homer shy of a cycle. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk. David Garcia had a pair of hits. Justin Foscue had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Cole Winn had one of his better outings of the year, allowing a run on 5.2 IP, striking out seven while allowing three hits and three walks. Nick Snyder threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two.

Davis Wendzel had a pair of home runs. Andy Ibanez was three for four with a pair of doubles. Sam Huff had a hit.

Josh Jung did not play.

Round Rock box score

Ivan Oviedo went six innings for the Surprise Squad, allowing three runs while striking out three and walking two.

Tucker Mitchell homered and walked. Gleider Figuereo, Yeison Morrobel and Danyer Cueva each had a hit.

ACL Rangers box score