Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers continued their streak of futility against the Mariners last night with a 6-2 loss.

The DMN’s Joe Hoyt writes about the early ejection of Chris Woodward, who unsurprisingly kept his positive demeanor despite the loss.

In other news, it looks like Kole Calhoun will be out of the lineup with an injured heel for longer than was originally thought.

The Rangers agreed to terms with some pitching depth and added former Twin Tyler Duffey yesterday.

And in case you (somehow) missed it, Major League Baseball was dealt a blow yesterday as Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PEDs.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers try to snap their Seattle streak again tonight at 6:10 with Dane Dunning on the mound for Texas.

Have a nice weekend!