Texas Rangers linup for August 13, 2022

Texas Rangers lineup for August 13, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Marco Gonzales for the M’s.

The Rangers are facing a lefty, and so we have a lineup that everyone is going to complain about. Leody Taveras is getting a day off, Josh Smith is getting a day off, and our old pal Elier Hernandez — remember him? — is in the lineup, as is the Culb.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Culberson — DH

Duran — 3B

Thompson — CF

Hernandez — LF

6:15 p.m. Central start time