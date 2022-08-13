Texas Rangers linup for August 13, 2022

Texas Rangers lineup for August 13, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Marco Gonzales for the M’s.
The Rangers are facing a lefty, and so we have a lineup that everyone is going to complain about. Leody Taveras is getting a day off, Josh Smith is getting a day off, and our old pal Elier Hernandez — remember him? — is in the lineup, as is the Culb.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garcia — RF
Heim — C
Lowe — 1B
Culberson — DH
Duran — 3B
Thompson — CF
Hernandez — LF
6:15 p.m. Central start time
