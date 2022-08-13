50-63 - The Rangers didn’t lose to the Mariners!

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Seattle Mariners scored four runs.

After losing nine consecutive games against the Mariners, including eight in a row since July 14, all it took for the Rangers to break the spell was for Ian Kinsler to show up and remind Texas that it isn’t too difficult to beat baseball’s saddest franchise.

It didn’t appear as though the Rangers would end Seattle’s reign of terror against them as they trailed 3-0 through two innings with Dane Dunning having road game-esque early inning struggles but Texas plated four runs in the 4th and then a run apiece in the 5th and 6th to take a lead.

After an insurance run in the 8th, Seattle couldn’t wiggle out of this one as they have so often done against the Rangers in 2022.

The win gives Texas their 50th win of the season which is a nice round number.

Up Next: The Rangers and Mariners close out this series with LHP Martin Perez set to make the start for Texas in the finale against RHP Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.