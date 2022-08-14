 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday morning Rangers things

Sunday morning Rangers news and links

By Adam J. Morris
Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners by a score of 7-4 last night.

Levi Weaver’s game story talks about the Rally Bird that made an appearance.

Prior to yesterday’s game the Rangers inducted into the team Hall of Fame Ian Kinsler, as well as John Blake.

Evan Grant says these Rangers could use what Ian Kinsler brought to the team, as does Levi Weaver.

The Rangers website writes about the swagger Ian Kinsler brought to the field.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.

