Moore to paternity list, Yerry up

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore has been placed on the paternity list, the team announced today. Taking his place on the active roster is relief pitcher Yerry Rodriguez, who has been recalled from AAA Round Rock.

Players can spend up to three days on the paternity list, and so Moore will presumably be back by Wednesday. Moore pitched each of the last two nights, and so likely would not have been available today if he were active.

Rodriguez, 24, is getting his first major league call up. Rodriguez was mostly a starter until 2022, when he has been used as a reliever for Round Rock. Yerry has a 4.43 ERA in 42 innings over 37 appearances, with 57 Ks against 27 walks. He got off to a rough start to the year, but has a 2.45 ERA in his last 25 appearances, dating back to mid-May. With the bullpen game on Friday and Dane Dunning’s short outing yesterday, Yerry has a good chance of seeing some action while up.