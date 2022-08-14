51-63 - Rangers surprisingly take series finale from Mariners 5-3

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Seattle Mariners scored three runs.

Today’s game had all the makings of the standard fare when it comes to a Rangers loss. A Sunday afternoon game. Sloppy defense. Low-scoring. A taxed bullpen coming into a close game in the late innings. The threat of a looming one-run loss. And against the impervious Mariners.

And yet, Texas overcame all of the myriad of usual things that have felled them this season to beat Seattle for a second consecutive game to grab the series and put a dent in the Mariners’ Wild Card hopes.

A perfect Sunday, really.

Player of the Game: Texas got key running-scoring hits from Bubba Thompson, Adolis Garcia, and Nathaniel Lowe but for me, surprisingly, the Ranger that most contributed to the victory today was Josh Sborz who followed a hardy 105-pitch Martin Perez outing in the 7th with the score tied at three apiece and promptly struck out five in two innings with only a first batter walk blemishing his day.

For his effort, Sborz picks up his first win of the season.

Up Next: The Rangers continue this homestand with the Athletics headed to Arlington for a four-game set. RHP Glenn Otto will make the start for Texas in the opener against RHP James Kaprielian for Oakland.

Monday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.