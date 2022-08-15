Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Arianna Vedia writes about a nice and tidy victory of the Texas Rangers over the Mariners in Sunday’s finale.

Aaron Kasinitz writes that Adolis Garcia had the clutch hit to give the Rangers the eventual win as he is prone to do.

Jeff Wilson recalls the biggest stolen base in franchise history as Ian Kinsler helped the Rangers steal their only road game World Series win to date.

Kasinitz notes that Yerry Rodriguez got the call yesterday but not before his coaches made fun of his hair for some reason.

Wilson writes that Mason Englert is starting to string together some good outings including, you know, a no-hitter.

John Blake has seen more Rangers baseball than most people so Vedia asked for a few of Blake’s favorite moments.

And, 2019 second-rounder Ryan Garcia was on the Ranger Today podcast to talk about his under-the-radar season.

Have a nice day!