Minor league update for 8/14/22

Ryan Garcia started for Down East and rolled, striking out four and walking one in five innings of one hit, no run ball. Feliciano Serrano allowed three runs in three innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed a run in two innings of work.

Miguel Villarroel had two hits and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk. Yosy Galan had a homer and a walk.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Josh Stephan only went 0.2 IP, allowing three runs. Destin Dotsin walked three and struck out two in two scoreless innings.

Chris Seise was two for four with a homer. Evan Carter drew three walks. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Antoine Kelly starter and had a rougher go of it than his last time out, allowing four runs in two innings, walking four and striking out three. Joe Barlow struck out two in two scoreless innings. Marc Church walked two and struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas was two for five with a homer. Blaine Craim had a pair of hits. Luisangela Acuna had a double.

Frisco box score

Round Rock lost 20-3, so we will skip the pitchers.

Josh Jung was one for three with a double and an HBP. Nick Solak had a hit.

Round Rock box score