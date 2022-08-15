Rangers Reacts Survey: Most Likely 2023 Rotation Member

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Rangers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Last week, we did a survey about the Texas Rangers young major league pitchers, asking which of them you thought was most likely to be in the 2023 Texas Rangers rotation.

The results are in, and the clear winner was Cole Ragans, who gained almost two-thirds of the votes. Most of those who didn’t vote Ragans selected Glenn Otto, with Spencer Howard and Taylor Hearn trailing way behind those two.