New Rally Bird Shirt from Breaking T

So the Rangers had a big comeback over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, breaking a nine game losing streak against Seattle, then followed it up with a win on Sunday, giving Texas a two game winning streak against the hated Mariners.

The comeback in Saturday’s game occurred after a pigeon — dubbed the “rally bird” — showed up on the field in the fourth inning. The Rangers put four runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth, giving them a lead that they did not relinquish, and the Legend of the Rally Bird was born.

