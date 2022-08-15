Texas Rangers lineup for August 15, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and James Kaprielian for the A’s.

The Rangers start the Tony Beasley Era tonight, and Brad Miller is DHing and batting seventh, so I assume folks already want him fired. James Kaprielian is starting for the A’s, because of course he is. This is Kaprielian’s 40th career start. Ten of them have come against Texas.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Miller — DH

Thompson — LF

Smith — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time