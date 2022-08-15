Game 115 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers
Monday, August 15, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
RHP James Kaprielian vs. RHP Glenn Otto
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|RANGERS
|Cal Stevenson - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Sean Murphy - C
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Chad Pinder - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Skye Bolt - RF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Jonah Bride - 2B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Vimael Machin - 3B
|Bubba Thompson - LF
|Nick Allen - SS
|Josh Smith - 3B
|James Kaprielian - RHP
|Glenn Otto - RHP
