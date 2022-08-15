 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game 115 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

It’s Tony time

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Texas Rangers v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Monday, August 15, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP James Kaprielian vs. RHP Glenn Otto

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS RANGERS
Cal Stevenson - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Tony Kemp - LF Corey Seager - SS
Sean Murphy - C Adolis Garcia - RF
Seth Brown - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Chad Pinder - DH Jonah Heim - C
Skye Bolt - RF Leody Taveras - CF
Jonah Bride - 2B Brad Miller - DH
Vimael Machin - 3B Bubba Thompson - LF
Nick Allen - SS Josh Smith - 3B
James Kaprielian - RHP Glenn Otto - RHP

Go Rangers!

