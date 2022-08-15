52-63 - Beasley a one-run winner in managerial debut for Rangers

The Texas Rangers scored two runs while the Oakland Athletics scored one run.

It had to be a one-run win, didn’t it?

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien is a prime candidate with a couple of hits and a solo home run. Though six walks was troubling, Glenn Otto had his third stellar outing in a row with six innings of one-run ball with just two hits allowed to make him a contender.

However, Leody Taveras tripled, walked, and scored the eventual game-winning run on a Bubba Thompson two-out single in the bottom of the 6th.

Leody and Bubba also contributed their usual superlative outfield defense, as well.

When it comes to Leody and Bubba, I play favorites.

Up Next: The Rangers and Athletics are back at it again tomorrow with a to be determined start for Texas opposite LHP JP Sears for Oakland.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.