Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Joseph Hoyt writes that the Texas Rangers won a one-run game in Monday’s series opener against the A’s which turned out to be extremely ironic.

Kennedi Landry writes that the victory was the first for interim skipper Tony Beasley in his big league managerial debut.

Beasley was managing the Rangers because, as Evan Grant notes, Texas fired Chris Woodward after nearly four seasons.

Levi Weaver writes that Woodward wasn’t dealt a great hand by the Rangers but the stakes are only going to get higher.

Jeff Wilson writes that Woodward did everything asked of him except win baseball games for the Rangers.

Grant writes that the Rangers need to continue building aggressively for the next manager to have a chance.

Mike Piellucci writes that it wasn’t the losses that doomed Woodward but the uncertainty that he would be the right guy when the time comes.

Tim Cowlishaw writes that with another era in the books, the Rangers should let Chris Young author the next one.

David Schoenfield offers the national media take on the Woodward decision for ESPN where the historically poor record in one-run games felt like the smoking gun.

Hoyt has quotes from the players including Corey Seager and Marcus Semien who lasted only 114 games with Woodward in their first year in Texas.

And, with the Bo Porter-ing of Chris Woodward complete, Grant looks at seven potential candidates who could take the reins in 2023.

